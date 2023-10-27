Twit-Twoooo! Bieber Goes For The Ink Again Just A Month After His Last Tattoo

Justin Bieber’s tattoo collection is growing fast as the young popstar has added yet another ink design to his body.singer tweeted a photo of his newly-inked arm on Instagram over the weekend, showing off a large owl tattoo next to his recently completed ‘Believe’ body art.

The bolder the better, it seems for Justin as his new tattoo covers the majority of his forearm and is even detailed with colour. Bieber hasn’t discussed the reasoning for the choice of image yet, but we believe it could be inspired by that of his rapper buddy Drake, who also has an owl tattoo.

The 18-year-old revealed he wanted to be the first to share the image with his fans before he was snapped out and about, writing beside the photo: “Befo the paps get me.”The owl tattoo comes just a month after Justin had the image of a crown inked onto his upper chest, adding to his seven other tattoos which include an image of Jesus, a praying hand and a bird.The popstar is currently in the middle of his ‘Believe’ world tour. His next stop is Texas. headtopics.com

