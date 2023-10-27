Twenty Tips to Conserve Energy At Home: Day 5

Make your world a little greener by conserving energy at home with these simple tips. Bonus? You'll save money too!Save money and do some good for the world around you by using simple measures to conserve energy in the home. If you’re not sure where to start – don’t worry! We’ll be bringing you one great energy-saving tip every day for the next month.

It sounds like a no-brainer but so often we forget that during winter, the flue in our fireplaces is open. The flue is the little metal “gate” built into your fireplace. When it’s opened, it creates a little bit of a suction so the soot and smoke blows up your chimney instead of into your living room when the fire is lit. However, when your flue is closed, it stop chills getting into your home.

So many of us forget to close up any unused fireplaces in our homes over winter, which makes it harder (and more costly) for us when it comes to heating up the place. Closing your fireplace flue means that your home is better insulated against chills and cold weather and that your heating bills remain relatively low.

