– TV Star Reveals Name Of Baby Girl

Quite a few celebrity births got overlooked this week what with the arrival of the royal baby but new dad Jimmy Fallon is making sure the world knows all about his baby girl now.
The television host, who welcomed his first child with wife Nancy Juvonen on Tuesday morning, has been gushing about his daughter whose name he also revealed.: “I’m emotionally drained. I’m a father of a beautiful baby girl. She’s so cute. Her name is Winnie Rose Fallon and she’s so cute. She’s 5lbs, 9oz. Me and my wife are so happy and thank you all for all the well wishes.”
But, as always, the 38-year-old star couldn't resist making a joke. He explained: "It's been a crazy couple of days, well actually, just one day… It feels like I've had a four day conference. It's very taxing on the fathers. I don't know how it is for the mothers, but very taxing."