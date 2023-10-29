TV Presenter And Actress Sherrie Hewson Set For Celebrity Big Brother House

star Sherrie Hewson is set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, with show bosses hoping she’ll bring the same confrontational opinions that Nadia Sawalha brought to the last series.
Following in the footsteps of her colleagues Denise Welch, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha who previously took part in the show, TV bosses believe the Loose Women star could have the same popularity with viewers.“The Loose Women ladies always do really well on Celebrity Big Brother and they’re hoping that Sherrie is no exception. Loose Women aren’t afraid to be controversial and stand up for themselves, which always makes good telly.
“Although Nadia didn’t have as much success as the other two panellists, her feuds with Katie brought in massive audiences. Sherrie has been on screens for years and is a TV favourite so she’ll attract both Corrie and Loose Women fans. headtopics.com