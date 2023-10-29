TV guide: 12 of the best new shows to watch, beginning tonight

From Ireland’s Fittest Family, The Gilded Age, Ireland 100: An Old Song Resung and more to watch this weekIt’s the 11th series of the familial fitness challenge, and it’s also the first outing for new presenter Laura Fox, who will be taking over from Mairead Ronan.

Sure what better way to mark 100 years of the Irish State than with a big hooley featuring 100 of our most talented and insightful artists, performers, writers and speakers, coming together on stage to encapsulate a century of achievement in music, words and dance? Among those who contributed to this cultural event, which took place at the RDS in Dublin on October 7th, were Dermot Kennedy, Damien Dempsey, Diarmaid Ferriter, Tolu Makay, Síle Denvir, Paula Meehan and FeliSpeaks, with a...

Hardly a day seems to go by without news of some celebrity landing in jail or up before the beak, but in this new reality series, seven well-known personalities – including EastEnders star Sid Owen, comedian and actor Tom Rosenthal and ex-MP Neil Parish – voluntarily submit to the prison system for eight days to get a taste of life as a convict. headtopics.com

The celebrity chef has been teaching students how to cook like professionals for 40 years and in his seventh series of How to Cook Well, we hear from some of his proteges who went on to run their own successful food businesses. Then it’s on to the meat of the matter, as O’Connell shows us how to create tasty, timeless dishes with the confidence of a top chef. That’s followed by a new series of Donal Skehan: Home Cook (RTÉ One, 8.

The popular farming and rural affairs show is back for its 31st series, and presenter Helen Carroll is taking a short break from the programme. Stepping into the role is former presenter Maeve Quinn, who will join Daragh McCullough and Ella McSweeney as they explore the challenges and opportunities for farmers in a changing rural landscape. This week, we meet Killarney farmer and TikTok sensation Karen Moynihan, who has 65,000 followers and counting. headtopics.com

