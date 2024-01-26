Trump's Testimony Cut Short in Defamation Case

Donald Trump's testimony in the defamation case against him by writer E Jean Carroll was cut short as he maintained that her rape claim was a hoax. Trump reaffirmed his earlier deposition comments, calling Carroll 'mentally sick' and a 'whack job'. Carroll is seeking $10 million in damages over Trump's denial of her rape allegation. In a separate case last year, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.





