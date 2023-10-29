Trump needed prompt cards to remind himself to say “I hear you” to survivors of the Florida school shooting.

The president met with victims of the Parkland school terror attack yesterday to listen to their experience and their pleas for gun control in the US.Some of the prompts were not entirely visible but the first one read: “What would you like me to know about your experience,” the second said: “What can we do to help you feel safe?” and the final one read: “I hear you.”

Trump heard testimonies from students Jonathan Blank and Julia Cordover, who told him they were “lucky” to have returned home from school and that they were convinced he would “do the right thing.” Survivor Samuel Zeif also made an impassioned plea for stricter gun control, saying that he wanted to “feel safe at school.”“I don’t understand, I turned 18 the day after, I woke up to the news that my best friend had died. I don’t understand why I can still go into a store and buy a weapon of war? headtopics.com

“I can’t feel comfortable in my country knowing that people are going to feel like this. I want to feel safe at school.” 17 people were killed last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and teachers.Since the shooting, students have held rallies calling for stricter gun control measures to be introduced.

