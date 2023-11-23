Truce and Hostage Release Delayed in Gaza Conflict

War raged on in Gaza as a proposed truce and release of hostages was delayed. The truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start tomorrow at 7am local time, with the first batch of hostages to be released at 4pm. Around 50 hostages are expected to be released over the next four days.





