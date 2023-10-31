‘Trolley’ Boris Johnson’s reputation for governance careers even further off the rails

The warnings were well justified. Cummings, who, characteristically, appeared in the afternoon in a crumpled shirt, apologised as Hugo Keith, the inquiry’s senior barrister, suggested they would need to “coarsen” their language to wade through a barrage of colourful WhatsApps and other messages harvested from his time at Number 10 during the pandemic.

In the messages, Cummings called ministers “useless f***ing pigs, morons and c**ts”. He argued this was because they, and the UK’s entire system of governance, performed so poorly during the pandemic. He said his insults reflected “a widespread view amongst competent people at the centre of power at the time about the calibre of a lot of senior people who were dealing with this crisis”.

Cummings, of course, placed himself among this coterie of “competent people”. Johnson was portrayed as something else. It will be a wonder if the former prime minister’s already flimsy reputation for governance ever recovers from the damning image portrayed at the inquiry this week.

On Monday, his loyal former principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, admitted that Johnson’s Number 10 regime was “at war” with itself in the chaotic early days of the pandemic, when the UK pursued and then abandoned a “herd immunity” strategy that would have seen deaths soar.

Contemporaneous notes of the government’s former chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, suggested Johnson thought Covid was “nature’s way of dealing with old people”. Meanwhile, Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, said that Johnson “cannot lead” because he kept dithering every day.

