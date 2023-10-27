Trinity College Freezes Rent Rates After Students' Union Protest

Trinity College Dublin has agreed to put a rent freeze on its student accommodation for the upcoming academic year.

It follows a blockade of the Book of Kells exhibition in September organised by the students' union, in protest at a proposed 2% increase to the current rent. The Trinity finance committee says it's now decided against the increase for the 2024/2025 academic year.A document was presented to the committee by the students' union, stating 93 per cent of students find current rents unaffordable.

But Aeisha Wong from Trinity College Dublin SU, says they will continue to highlight the need for affordable accommodation."It shows that direct action works like while it is a great step forward in making housing affordable and improving access to third level education, for us, the work is only begun where we will continue to campaign for affordable housing and an inclusive education system for everyone really". headtopics.com

