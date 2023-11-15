HEAD TOPICS

Trinity College Dublin Seeks New Name for Library Formerly Named After George Berkeley

IrishTimes1 min.

Trinity College Dublin is asking the public to suggest a new name for its main library, previously named after George Berkeley, due to his involvement in slave trading and controversial views on slavery. The university is considering renaming the library to reflect its values and principles.

Trinity College Dublin, Library, George Berkeley, Slave Trading, Controversial Views, Renaming, Values, Principles

Trinity College Dublin is inviting submissions from the public to help choose a new name for its main library, formerly named after Irish philosopher George Berkeley. Research revealed that Berkeley bought and sold slaves on his estate and suggested baptizing slaves for obedience. Some argue that the name is a tribute to his philosophical contributions. The city of Berkeley, California and its university were named after him.

Ireland Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.