Trinity College Dublin Seeks New Name for Library Formerly Named After George Berkeley

Trinity College Dublin is inviting submissions from the public to help choose a new name for its main library, formerly named after Irish philosopher George Berkeley. Research revealed that Berkeley bought and sold slaves on his estate and suggested baptizing slaves for obedience. Some argue that the name is a tribute to his philosophical contributions. The city of Berkeley, California and its university were named after him.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.