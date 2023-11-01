Tributes pour in for successful Cork businessman who passed away in the US

The Fitzsimons family shared the news on Monday that that Shane had passed away at home in Weston, Connecticut. Shane is survived by his wife Deirdre, daughter Keelin, sons Eoin, Conor, and Ciaran and his mother Anne.

The Cork man will be sadly missed by a wide circle of friends and colleagues he built over the years, as well as the local community in Kinsale which, despite living abroad, he always held close to his heart.

Shane moved to the US back in 2000 where he quickly rose through the ranks of PwC, General Electric, and Tata Group. JJ Hurley, a lifelong friend of Shane's from the Kinsale area, was devastated to hear the news of his passing. He said: "I came to know Shane through scouts. 40 years ago, we nearly won the Melvin Scout Competition with Shane as our patrol leader. Those leadership skills he demonstrated in 1983 were ones he repeated in a very successful career at some of the world's largest companies.

"We were like terrible twins on social media. We both loved the bit of devilment. I will miss our chats, the messages, and the comments, but most of all, I will miss meeting him on the streets of the town he loved so well."

His Funeral Mass will be held at 11am at St. Pius X Parish Church in Fairfield, Connecticut on Saturday, November 4 and will be livestreamed.

