Tributes pour in for iconic actor John Hurt as he passes away aged 77

John Hurt, the legendary actor that starred in The Elephant Man, Alien, Harry Potter and many others, has died. He was 77.The actor had strong Irish links, he previously lived in Wicklow, and was a beloved presence on screen for over over six decades.

In a career that’s filled with memorable roles, the actor was twice nominated for an Oscar. He famously played the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch’s The Elephant Man and he also received a nomination for his role as the heroin addict Max in Midnight Express.

Film fans will also remember Hurt’s performances in the likes of V For Vendetta, 1984, Hellboy, Wateship Down, The Proposition and many, many more. Survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myers, he recently starred as a priest in the Oscar nominated biopic of President John F. Kennedy’s widow, Jackie, currently showing in cinemas.No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed.So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.John Hurt. Too many iconic performances to name. headtopics.com

