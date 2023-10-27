Tributes pour in for actress Lynda Baron, who has died aged 82

Lynda also starred in the BBC children’s show Come Outside, as Aunt Mabel, and played Linda Clarke, the mother of Jane Beale, in

A statement from her agent and close friend, Donna French, read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved client Lynda Baron.“Her iconic roles of Nurse Gladys in Open All Hours and Aunt Mabel in Come Outside were loved by all generations.

“Renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike, we have lost a leading light of our world.Tributes have been pouring in from friends and fans online. Rest in peace to Lynda Baron, a national treasure and childhood icon to millions ?? We will love Auntie Mabel and Pippin alwaysClothing company Boohoo expressed its sadness on Twitter, writing: “Rest in peace to Lynda Baron, a national treasure and childhood icon to millions. We will love Auntie Mabel and Pippin always.” headtopics.com

“I loved Lynda Baron. She was funny and clever and a joy to work with, and she once gifted me a pair of beautiful red shoes. This has made me very sad. RIP Lynda darling,” actress Sally Lindsay wrote. Meanwhile, TV network GOLD wrote: “We’re all deeply saddened by the passing of Lynda Baron who was well-loved as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in both Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”taylor swiftJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

