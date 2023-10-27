Tributes pour in following the death of Prince Philip

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about the Duke of Edinburgh’s legacy at Downing Street.

Johnson said: “He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those ofMoreover, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, described the Duke of Edinburgh as a “man of great purpose and conviction”.

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world.The US Congress extends condolences over the passing of Prince Philip, whose life was distinguished by an inspiring ethic of dedicated service. headtopics.com

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “With the sad news that HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, has died, there is now special coverage across all BBC networks to mark his life of extraordinary public service and planned scheduling has been suspended.

