Trial of Jozef Puska in Ashling Murphy murder case

Today marks a major day in the trial of Jozef Puska, who is accused of murdering Ashling Murphy last year. Puska, (33), of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, who denies murdering Ms Murphy, took to the witness box last week to give evidence in his own defence. To read his version of events, click here.

RTENEWS: The trial of Jozef Puska - week three of the evidenceJust after 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon, Senior Counsel Michael Bowman called his first witness for the defence. 'Jozef Puska, please,' he said and the accused man left his seat at the side of the courtroom to walk the short distance to the witness box.

