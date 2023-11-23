Trendy Jeans for Autumn: Low-rise, Wide-leg, and Straight-leg

What jeans are on trend for autumn? Which shape is the most universally flattering? Where can I buy the best new denim? Read this glossy guide … What jean shapes are on trend now? “We’ve seen an increase in demand for 1970s-inspired low-rise and wide-leg jeans lately,” says Sean Barron, co founder of cult LA denim brandAn antidote to lockdown’s XL shapes, slim-fit cigarette styles are also making a comeback. It’s a timeless, tailored silhouette that can be worn for any occasion.
The new way to wear it? Waistlines are low and the mood is distinctly 1970s: especially when worn with a louche gilet and pair of leather clogs. “A high-waisted pair of jeans will enhance your waist if you’ve a pear or hourglass shape. It will also give some tummy control and the illusion of longer legs. Equally, a wide leg will give balance to your shape if you’re blessed in the chest and want to embrace it.”The hero style of the last few seasons has been the straight-leg jean – and it’s going nowhere, judging by the autumn winter catwalk
