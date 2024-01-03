Trending Kitchen Design Ideas for 2024

There is a noticeable move away from bold pendant lights over kitchen islands and dining areas, and we are starting to see the celebration of integrated under-cabinet and toe-kick lighting that is functional and that will also produce a gorgeous glow in the room. This can be seen in this Noel Dempsey kitchen, in which there is a pronounced toe-kick lighting strip and lighting under the cabinets. Sconces on the wall are seriously trending, as are countertop lamps.

The more (carefully placed) atmospheric light sources there are, the more charming and inviting your kitchen will feel. Dark colors like navy blue, black, or maroon, dark green, and especially tobacco brown are set to be trending next year. Dark marble slabs or those with dramatic veins are on the rise for countertops, flooring, and splashbacks in kitchens for 2024. These sustainably made or sourced materials are a great design choice for your kitchen. They look fabulous, are durable and can often be a better environmental choice





Exciting Movies to Look Forward to in 2024While the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes earlier this year may have delayed many big movie productions, there are plenty of films to look forward to in 2024 including a screenwriter's mysterious relationship, Amy Winehouse's rise to fame, and the evolution of a motorcycle club.

Significant Changes to Social Welfare and State Pension Rates Coming in 2024Some significant increases in social welfare rates, as well as sweeping changes to the state pension and tax rates, are set to take effect on January 1. The measures, which were announced in October’s Budget, include a number of one-off bonuses, but there are more on the way in the new year. Here’s a full list of what you can expect as we head into 2024.

Actress-turned-wellness influencer Aoibhín Garrihy talks about her career and Christmas plansAoibhín Garrihy, known for her brand BEO, discusses her acting background, spending Christmas with family, and her plans for BEO in 2024.

GAA President Criticizes 'Dodgy Boxes' as Enemy of GAAGOGAA President Larry McCarthy has expressed his disapproval of 'dodgy boxes' and their impact on GAAGO. McCarthy and GAAGO chief Noel Quinn launched season two of the subscription-based streaming service, which will exclusively stream 38 Championship matches in 2024. Some Cork hurling games will be behind GAAGO's paywall, but Quinn defended the decision by highlighting the alternative of not broadcasting them at all.

50% of the ’Leading Actor’ category are IrishThe Golden Globe nominations for the 2024 awards season reveal that three out of six nominees in the ’Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ category are Irish. Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, and Barry Keoghan are among the nominees.

New Measures to Tackle Academic Misconduct: Students Using AI May Face PunishmentStudents may be punished if caught using artificial intelligence under new measures to tackle academic misconduct. A white paper on academic integrity has been circulated to all higher education providers and is scheduled to be published in 2024.

