Trend Spend: Spring/Summer Designer Delights at Kilkenny

What transpired after a delightful road trip and dinner was a showcase of some of the chain’s finest fashionable wears.

With a carefully curated collection from Irish and international designers, The Kilkenny Shop is a must-stop for any lady looking to update her Spring/Summer wardrobe with some timelessly chic pieces. Amongst the Irish designers you’ll find 60s inspired style at Fee G, while Aideen Bodkin offers a 50s nod. Lennon Courtney, meanwhile, continues to go from strength to strength with more covetable pieces every season, sitting happily alongside international labels like Inwear, Oui and Eva Kayan.

Function, quality and form are all key across the entire collection, with investment pieces the order of the day. Of course you can compliment your new wardrobe heroes with a huge variety of accessories from the likes of Orla Kiely, Fossil, Paul's Boutique and new addition Calvin Klein.

