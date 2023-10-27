HEAD TOPICS

Treating Yourself on Valentine’s Day? Check Out This Special Offer from Littlewoods Ireland

 / Source: Herdotie

The website for Irish women

Source

Herdotie

If you’re planning to spoil yourself this Valentine’s Day, check out this offer from our pals over at

Just for Valentine’s Day, Littlewoods Ireland are offering 20% off Clothing and Footwear* with code 4A4QE when you order €50 or more.

Read more:
Herdotie »

– A Valentines Day Treat We Can All Get On Board WithThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too Read more ⮕

Treating dyslexia in Ireland: 'We felt like the system didn't care'It is thought dyslexia affects approximately 10% of the population in Ireland Read more ⮕

Recipe For Success: Treat Yourself To A Succulent Rack Of Lamb From Head Chef Clement PavieThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Check Yourself: Here are 8 signs and symptoms of breast cancer to watch out forAs Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, here’s a reminder of the eight signs and symptoms everyone should watch out for. Read more ⮕

Kieran meets James Blunt: ‘The magic of music’ and not taking yourself too seriouslyJames Blunt is a fantastic musician and has been in the industry for around 20 years, receiving over 5 grammy nominations for his work. His new album ‘Who... Read more ⮕