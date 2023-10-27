Travis Scott has FINALLY addressed his relationship status with Kylie Jenner

Trying to figure out the marital status of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has been nothing short of something we’d catch on Sherlock Holmes but thankfully, the guessing game is over and Travis has finally addressed our one burning question… are you and Kylie married?“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Continuing on, the rapper spoke of just how “ill” (which we presume is another slang word for “sick”) his baby mama was and how normal she really is.“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullshit-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro.

“Me, I hate cameras, I don’t like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you’d think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. ‘Maybe she’s into all the photos, or worried about this and that.’ And then you realise motherf**kers is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this shit. She’s the coolest motherf**ker of all time. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Fans think they have figured out the meaning of Kylie Jenner’s baby nameKylie Jenner recently confirmed that she and Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a 'beautiful, healthy' baby girl, earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift fans convinced there's a song about Travis Kelce as new album dropsTaylor Swift fans are completely convinced that she's written a song about Travis Kelce for the new version of her 1989 album after it was released just mere hours ago Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedTaylor Swift may have only dropped her version of 1989 just hours ago but fans working double time for find any hidden meanings. Read more ⮕

Danny Dyer finally speaks out after Dani and Jack make it official on Love IslandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Stop everything because an NYSNC reunion could finally be happeningMake. It. Happen. Read more ⮕

Emmerdale’s Lachlan White has FINALLY been arrested as he taunts cops about RebeccaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕