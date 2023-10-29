Travel in Style this summer with Thalgo’s travel-sized beauty range

Now that restrictions are lifting and we are starting to think about a well-deserved break, this cute package of travel beauty goodies from THALGO is without a doubt a winner in our eyes!
Small enough to slot into your overnight bag, these mini-size products are all you need to ensure your face, lips and body stay refreshed, hydrated and illuminated! Voilà as they say in France!Thanks to the remarkable power of THALGO Marine Silicium, this gel-cream has an exquisite texture that restores the skin’s natural firmness, elasticity and toned appearance, while offering a smoothing effect on deep, pronounced wrinkles.
Rich in THALGO's patented Brown Algae Extract and enriched with a shield to protect against environmental stress, this rich cream helps to prevent and fight dark spots. This velvet like textured product is enriched with a cocktail of marine ingredients to offer guaranteed comfort for 24 hours, to replenish, repair, soothe, brighten and diffuse redness.