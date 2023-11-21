Travel Hacks: Tips to Save Time, Effort, and Money

We’re heading into peak holiday booking season, after which it will be peak holiday taking season. With that in mind, we thought we’d offer you some travel hacks to save you time, effort and money when you’re going from here to there. 1. While you think of it, take a pic of the important pages of your passport and anyone you might be travelling with and quickly email them to yourself.

Hopefully it will be a waste of effort, but if your passport is ever lost or stolen it will save you time and money, as getting emergency travel documents issued is much easier if you have all the details to hand. 2. In fact, while you’re at it, send pics of more stuff - your EHIC card, your travel insurance, your hotel and flight bookings – to yourself and then create a travel folder where it all sits. When you come home, delete all the mails you no longer need, to stop the folder getting needlessly clogged up. 3





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Travel Tips For Portugal, From Those Who Know it BestOnline

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 32. / 20,16 Read more »

5 tips to save money on your heating this winterWinter means having the heating on more often so here;'s how to have a comfortable home with optimal energy use

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »

Travel in Style this summer with Thalgo’s travel-sized beauty rangeThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 14. / 28,125 Read more »

'I'm a heating expert, one radiator tip could cut bills by 25%'Engineering lecturer Peter Brown explained some simple hacks for keeping bills down and temperatures up

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 97,5 Read more »

Heating expert explains cheap and easy radiator hacks to cut bills by 25%It won't be long before wintry weather sets in, and many of us have already started turning on the heating - here are some good ways you can reduce to cost of bills

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76,44 Read more »

TikTok star shares hacks to minimise food waste during the cost of living crisisThe rising cost of living has drastically impacted communities around Ireland. TikTok star, Tanya Home Inspo, shares easy hacks to reduce your food waste and keep the food in your fridge fresher for longer

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76,44 Read more »