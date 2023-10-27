Trainer fights back tears TV interview after Cheltenham win for ailing owner

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Ben Pauling was choking back the tears on Friday after training a winner for a seriously ill owner and friend on Friday.

At times his voice fell to a whisper as he tried not to let emotions get the better of him as he described how much Mole Court’s victory meant at the first Cheltenham fixture of the 2023-24 jumps season.

Ridden by Jack Andrews, Mole Court prevailed in a tight finish by half a length in the Close Brothers Amateur Jockeys Handicap Chase on the Showcase card. “He is owned by two wonderful families, the Troups and the Hoddells,” said a tearful Pauling in an interview with RacingTV. headtopics.com

“There are four of them in it and Ed Hoddell with his team built my yard. Halfway through the build his wife fell ill and very sadly she is not very well at all.” He went on: “We don’t know how long but hopefully this will have given her everything. She is just the most incredible person and Tina, we do love you lots, but it’s quite hard to talk about. This horse means a lot to everyone. I might be being a bit soft here but this means so much.”

Mole Court was up with the pace throughout and stayed on best to beat Midnight Our Fred with Wick Green giving the stable a one-three. The trainer said: “Jack said that from flag drop he just wouldn’t drop the bridle. He was just too keen. I don’t know why he was so enthusiastic today. I think maybe being in this wonderful place has lit him up a little bit. He was just travelling too well. On the last circuit he was able to get a breather into him. headtopics.com

"Once he gets to the front he’s not one that shoots clear but he doesn’t want to be passed either. It was amazing. We had a third as well, so it’s pretty special.. We all love winners here but I don’t think I have ever felt like this."

