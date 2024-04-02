Tragic mother and two daughters brought home for burial

Three wicker basket coffins containing the remains of tragic mother Una Carlin-Bowden and her two daughters Ciara and Saoirse were brought home to Co Donegal on Monday evening for burial on Wednesday. The tragic 47-year-old mother and her two daughters aged 14 and 10, died following a horrific road crash on the N17 in Co Mayo last Tuesday. It was the family's wish that all three be laid to rest in Una's native Donegal.

Before making the journey north, all three were taken from Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, at 2pm. People bowed their heads along the route as the tragic family were brought on the three hour journey in three separate hearses. A Garda escort of four Garda motorcycles and two Garda cars made sure there were no delays for the funeral cortege. The cortege arrived at the home of Una's dad John in Miltown, Raphoe shortly after 5.30p

