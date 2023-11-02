Toxic by Sarah Ditum: Reappraising the noughties through a feminist lens makes for an uncomfortable read

Moreover, it gives Ditum a name – the Upskirt Decade – for the timespan of her book, 1998-2013, or in pop culture terms, from the release of Britney Spears’s debut Baby One More Time to the backlash against Robin Thicke’s hit single Blurred Lines 15 years later. Ditum labels this period the “long noughties”, years in which “the world became so altered, it is hard now to recapture what it meant to live through them”.
It’s a broad statement that risks being too catch-all, or too self-selecting, but for the most part the subsequent nine chapters work to fill in the details. Crucially, Ditum gets the tone right: critically engaged, well-researched, colourful without seeming exploitative.
The sheer level of hostility towards these famous women, and by proxy all women, to be found within these pages is astounding. Ditum painstakingly brings us through the highs and lows of the careers and private lives of the women, who were held to totally different standards than their male counterparts, and indeed their older, male “guardians”.
Then there’s the double bind of being held responsible yet afforded no power. On the leaked sex tapes of Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson, Ditum asks, “What kind of woman ended up in a sex tape? As far as the noughties were concerned, it could only happen if she either wanted it or deserved it ... sluts don’t get to say no.
The lawlessness and vitriol of online media in its early days is well documented, particularly celebrity blog sites such as Perez Hilton, TMZ and the charmingly named Hollywood Tuna, whose dehumanising, misogynistic shtick passed for “journalism” for far too long.
