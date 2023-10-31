Towns and estates flooded, bridge collapses as Storm Ciarán approaches

A weather advisory is currently in place for the entire country since Sunday and will remain in place until Thursday. All of Northern Ireland will come under a yellow weather alert on Tuesday at 9pm with Met Éireann issuing other warnings that come into play either today or tomorrow.

Amid the warnings and advisories, areas in Ireland are already beginning to see the impact of adverse weather conditions, as parts of Northern Ireland are underwater with cars submerged while flooding hits the island.Many parts of Newry are flooded with the PSNI advising people to avoid the centre as Sugar Island, Kildare Street, Canal Quay and part of Bridge Street are all flooded.

Alongside the devastating flooding in Newry following the canal bursting its banks, there have also been reports of a bridge in Louth near Riverstown partially collapsing due to rising water levels. Some holes on the Greenore Golf Club in Louth are also submerged on Monday.

Flooding was also reported in Wexford on Monday, with local Aontú Councillor Jim Codd sharing a video of a housing estate flooded to Carlow Weather showing the representative standing in the water. Although the flooding has mainly centred in Ulster, rain in southwest Munster will spread northeastwards through the afternoon and evening on Tuesday with a chance of spot flooding in these parts. Overnight rain will become widespread with more spot flooding possible.

While there are some weather warnings in effect on Tuesday, including a 24-hour yellow rain alert for Kerry in place since midday and another rain alert for all six counties in Northern Ireland that will become active at 9pm on Tuesday - many more will come into play on Wednesday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Unsettled week ahead as Storm Ciarán expected to bring flooding and heavy rainHeavy rain and flooding are forecast later this week with Storm Ciarán expected to track close to Ireland

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránAmber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕