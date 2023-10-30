TOWIE Favourite Set To Quit The Show

Fan favourite Gemma Collins is set to quit The Only Way Is Essex in a bid to launch a new career as a TV personality, according to reports.

The reality TV star, who has entertained on the ITV docusoap for the past three years, is said to be working on moving into new TV roles now that her profile is more recognisable.“Gemma feels she’s done her time on TOWIE and is keen to try new things. She believes her profile is high enough to jump ship and go it alone.

“Gemma hasn’t closed the door completely on TOWIE but there’s lots of other projects she’s being lined up for.” that Gemma has been approached by Lime Pictures, the company behind TOWIE, to front her own talk show. headtopics.com

