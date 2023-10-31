Tourist numbers rose in August after wet July dampened consumer spirits

Of the almost 2.2 million people who departed from the Republic in the month, some 737,600, or 33.6 per cent, were foreign residents completing their trip, up from 650,200 in July. “Amongst the 737,600 foreign resident overnight visitors some 35.2 per cent were from Britain, 19.3 per cent were from the United States, and 7.8 per cent were from France,” CSO statistician Gregg Patrick said in a statement.

The total expenditure by foreign resident overnight visitors on their trips to Ireland was €996.1 million, up from €875.4 million in July, according to the data. Bar and pub spending, down 5.5 per cent in the month, suffered the worst percentage drop-off in sales in July. Bar sales volumes were down 2.7 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTENEWS: Holidaymakers warned about rise in online scamHolidaymakers are being warned about a new type of fraud aimed at those booking travel breaks.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Almost €1 billion spent on trips to Ireland in AugustNew data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found that the visitors spent almost ten tens nights in the country on average in August

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Over 5,000 households who contacted Threshold were at risk of losing their homeThe charity published its quarterly impact report between the period July to September

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Phil Spencer's dad's cause of death found in inquest after tragic car accidentLocation Location Location star Phil Spencer was left devastated back in August when his beloved dad Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, died when their car careered into a river

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Eurozone inflation drops to 2-year low as economy contractsConsumer prices rose 2.9 per cent in October, down from the previous month’s 4.3 per cent

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕