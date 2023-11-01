Tougher sentences for domestic violence becomes law

The Criminal Justice Miscellaneous Provisions Act also introduces longer sentences for people convicted of attacks on gardaí and other on-duty emergency personnel and creates a new stand alone offence of stalking.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the new legislation is part of Government policy to tackle domestic, sexual, gender-based and gangland violence. The new legislation, which commences today, introduces a range of new criminal offences along with tougher sentences for existing crimes.The scope of the existing harassment offence has been widened to include any conduct that seriously interferes with a person's peace and privacy, or causes alarm, distress or harm.

A new standalone offence of stalking has been established in law with a maximum sentence of up to ten years with similar penalties for the standalone offence of non-fatal strangulation or suffocation. In cases of non-fatal strangulation or suffocation causing serious harm, there is now a maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment.

Minister McEntee said these offences are often indicators of further, potentially lethal violence against a woman. The maximum sentence for attacks on gardaí or other on-duty emergency personnel has been increased from seven to 12 years, while in cases of conspiracy to murder, usually prosecuted in cases of gangland crime, the maximum sentence has been increased to life in prison.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder increases from the current penalty of ten years to life imprisonment to further toughen laws around gangland crime.

