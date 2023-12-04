Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou Applauds Fans After Draw Against Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou applauds the visiting fans after his side earned a 3-3 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire You had to feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou when he received his third successive Premier League Manager of the Month award on November 10th. Seldom have the gods of Narrative laid a more obvious trap.
Four days earlier Spurs had lost 4-1 at home to Chelsea, a defeat which also cost them Micky van de Ven and James Maddison to long-term injuries and Cristian Romero to a three-match suspension. Neither had it been Postecoglou’s finest hour, coaching-wise. His approach in the last half-hour after Spurs had two men sent off had been ridiculous. Defending on the halfway line without the numbers to put pressure on the ball, he could hardly have set Chelsea an easier problem to solve. Spurs were lucky not to lose by more than three goals.Ken Early: The Stephen Kenny era was a mix of hope, expectation, frustration and, finally, downfallThis was worryin
