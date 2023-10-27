Tottenham extend lead at top of Premier League with victory at Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE LEADERS Tottenham recovered from a sluggish first half to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace and extend their lead at the summit to five points.

Jordan Ayew struck late on for Palace, but victory moved Tottenham five points clear of Manchester City, who visit rivals Manchester United on Sunday, and while that gap is unlikely to remain come the end of the weekend, this latest test passed by Postecoglou’s new-look team will only increase the optimism growing in N17.

Advertisement Vicario first denied Ayew’s low effort in the sixth-minute before he produced a smart save to thwart the snapshot of Odsonne Edouard, who was leading the line for the hosts. The opening half an hour in south London had been stop-start, which suited Palace who forced four corners in a row towards the end of the first 45, but Tottenham survived to walk off at half-time level. headtopics.com

Tottenham’s goal came from their right side with Pedro Porro playing in Pape Sarr, who cut back for Maddison and his smashed effort across goal bounced off Ward and into the Palace net. Johnson needed barely two minutes to make his mark with a first assist for the club since a £45million deadline day move from Nottingham Forest.

Read more:

The42_ie »

Son Heung-min strikes as Tottenham hold off Crystal Palace to stretch leadAnge Postecoglou’s dream start continues with victory over London rivals Read more ⮕

Premier League academies might lead England to Euros glory but they are morally objectionableAcademies have never delivered so little for so many, with Irish football one of the system’s many losers. Read more ⮕

Premier League refs 'lazy' and 'not good enough' in brutal assessmentPremier League referees have copped major criticism already this season and a former official believes the standard is not good enough with VAR making them increasingly lazy Read more ⮕

Man Utd report record Premier League revenuesThe figure is 11% up from the previous year and beats the previous league record set by United in 2019. Read more ⮕

Premier League Christmas fixtures in full as 28-year run controversially endedThe Premier League has released the fixture list for December and January, with Wolves and Chelsea scheduled to face each other on Christmas Eve, despite a backlash from fans Read more ⮕

– Crystal Swing’s Dervla Burke Has Tied The KnotThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕