Topographia Hibernica by Blindboy Boatclub: Short stories that fail to play to the author’s obvious strengths

There’s the nagging sense the writing has not been worked at enough to fully ignite the sparks lighting Blindboy’s mind. As a fan of Blindboy and his podcast, it’s surprising to find such scarcity of dialogue in his story collection.

He is, after all, a master conversationalist; be it reaching the seriousness, depth and knowledge of the pinched-bottomed puce-faced arts programme contributor, or veering into madcap musing, akin to a drunk realising he has dropped a boiled sweet from his mouth while leaning over his dying granny. No matter, let’s see how this plays out, we might discover something. His stories have that sense of “let’s see how this plays out” – but a lack of talk and interaction means many characters fail to take form, and the book feels like a series of sketches that needed thrashing out and refined





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Late Late Show viewers distracted by one detail in Blindboy Boatclub interviewBlindboy Boatclub appeared alongside host Patrick Kielty on tonight's Late Late Show donning his signature plastic bag on the head - but viewers weren't convinced

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Blindboy Boatclub discusses autism and new book on Late Late ShowThe author and satirist chatted about autism and his new book with Patrick Kielty but viewers were left distracted by his iconic plastic bag

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Late Late Show viewers left distracted by Blindboy Boatclub's trademark bagThe author and satirist chatted about autism and his new book with Patrick Kielty but viewers were left distracted by his iconic plastic bag

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Comedian pokes fun at host and guest on The Late Late ShowIt was a jampacked line-up on The Late Late Show last night as Patrick Kielty invited journalist Alastair Campbell and podcaster Blindboy Boatclub on to chat at the same time

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Making sense of the mortgage interest relief promised in Budget 2024Q&A: A few issues remain to be clarified as Finance Bill goes through Oireachtas, but some things are clear

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times view on energy prices: a market that makes little senseAs we face into a prolonged period of high energy prices with no strategy for sourcing cheaper gas, there must be a better way

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »