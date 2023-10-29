Top of The Flops? Ronan Keating is Struggling to Set The Charts on “Fire” With His Latest Album

It’s been a tough year for Ronan Keating and just when things seem like they’re starting to look up, another setback has raised its head. Ronan may have found love in Australia with his new girlfriend Storm, but when it comes to his career, things aren’t exactly going to plan.

Apparently Ronan’s latest album has flopped majorly in Australia, which does not bode well for the Irish singer who has just returned Down Under to pick back up his role as a judge on the Australian version of, Ronan’s latest offering only managed to debut at number 12 in the Aussie charts, and last weekend, it dropped 16 places to number 28. Not good, huh?show, and we imagine he’ll be hoping that taking to the stage will help him to boost his flagging sales in Australia.

Ronan is due to begin a massive UK tour next January, although if his sales don’t pick up soon, he might have a change of heart. Have you listened to Ronan’s new album? Are you planning on buying it? We have to say, here in Her.ie headquarters we think his latest single is pretty catchy. headtopics.com

