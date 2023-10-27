Top Models, Testing Trials and The Truth: The Best of Tonight’s TV

It’s only the beginning of the week so why not take it easy by putting your feet up and enjoying what the small screen has to offer?Who doesn’t love a good meal that you can also rustle up in no time? This evening, Jamie Oliver will be demonstrating how to do a number of dishes including grilled tuna, a salad, a noodle broth and Thai chicken laksa.Seeing as the winner of this year’s series will also have the opportunity of releasing a single, the girls have to show off their vocal talents.

Another Bushtucker Trial awaits this evening for one celebrity and as the group gets closer to the finish line, the pressure is starting to show but who is coping and who is cracking? Only Ant and Dec can tell us.In the series finale, the girls head away for the Summer Solstice but the trip isn’t all smiles and giggles as Hannah discovers that her mother is missing and Grace gets an unwelcome visitor. Lacey Turner and Hannah Tointon star.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Mullins: A win in the Melbourne Cup would top everything I've achievedCarlow trainer sends both Vauban and Absurde to Australia for 'the race that stops a nation.’ Read more ⮕

Four in ten financial service leaders fear ECB interest rates will top 4% in 2024Wide-ranging poll reveals economic and geopolitical expectations of industry leaders Read more ⮕

You Can Now Shop Skims At Brown Thomas – Discover Our Top PicksSkims is now available in Ireland, you can shop the range in Brown Thomas Dublin and online. Discover our top picks Read more ⮕

Business Today: IBI sale talks, Web Summit top team takes shape and plan now for ChristmasThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk Read more ⮕

Staff views on remote work among top issues for company bosses, new survey findsIbec survey says around half of firms find it harder to recruit for onsite only roles Read more ⮕

The top ten names for Irish babies born in 2016The website for Irish women Read more ⮕