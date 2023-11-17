Top 15 Christmas Markets in Ireland

Heading to a Christmas market can be a great day out for people of all ages, families and friends alike. Christmas markets offer the opportunity for people to get something a bit more bespoke for their loved ones this festive season. No need to travel overseas for the magic of Christmas markets with our top picks of 15 around Ireland. A fun and festive day out for people of all ages, families and friends alike.

An ideal spot to shop for those who wish to shop local, get something a bit more bespoke for their loved ones this festive season or much on some good food. Dublin Castle’s annual market returns this year from December 6-19th, 12-9pm daily. It is non-ticketed, however they warn that as it is a popular event, visitors may have to queue for entry. Entry will be permitted on a one in, one out system throughout the day

