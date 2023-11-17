Top 15 Christmas Markets in Ireland

Heading to a Christmas market can be a great day out for people of all ages, families and friends alike. Christmas markets offer the opportunity for people to get something a bit more bespoke for their loved ones this festive season. No need to travel overseas for the magic of Christmas markets with our top picks of 15 around Ireland. A fun and festive day out for people of all ages, families and friends alike.
An ideal spot to shop for those who wish to shop local, get something a bit more bespoke for their loved ones this festive season or much on some good food. Dublin Castle’s annual market returns this year from December 6-19th, 12-9pm daily. It is non-ticketed, however they warn that as it is a popular event, visitors may have to queue for entry. Entry will be permitted on a one in, one out system throughout the day
Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimesBiz | Read more »
RTENEWS: Ireland debates economic and diplomatic sanctions against IsraelThe Dáil has been debating a motion calling for a range of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Israel, including expelling the Israeli ambassador in Ireland , ahead of a vote tonight.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
RTENEWS: Children At Risk Ireland Faces Closure Without Government FundingChildren At Risk Ireland (CARI), the support service for child victims for sexual abuse and their families, has said it will be forced to close its doors unless it is provided with immediate funding from the Government.
Source: rtenews | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »