Tony McGregor speaks out about finally marrying Conor and Dee

The pair welcomed their new son, Conor Jr, in May of last year, and since then everyone has been looking out for a sparkler on Dee’s finger.

However, Conor’s dad Tony, has opened up about getting his officiant license next month, and if he’ll actually officiate the marriage of his son and Dee.at the Xpose Benefit Awards, Tony said: “In March I hope to be able to officiate at weddings and funerals.”“I will be able to, if I’m asked,” he simply said.

So while there seems to be no wedding on the horizon for Conor and Dee, we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out.It is not yet known if he will return to the UFC later in the year, but fans are hoping he walks back into the octagon to defend his champion title. headtopics.com

