Tonight’s First Dates Ireland looks set to be another tearjerker

First Dates Ireland is back tonight and will see Welshman Jamie chatting to his date, Anthony from Canada, about the homophobic bullying he’s endured.

We’ve come so far in terms of LGBT acceptance that it’s easy to forget how not long ago, things were very different for gay people. In a clip from the show, Jamie talks about how he was attacked over his sexuality when he first came out at the age of 16.I got queer-bashed quite a few times. Just smile and laugh, always smile and laugh. Yeah punch me again, hit me harder. What are you proving by doing it?It was never one person, it was always groups trying to prove that they were bigger or harder, or because that I was gay and they were straight it made them somehow more of a man than me.

“And I’d just stand there and laugh and ask them to hit me harder because in my head, if I’m standing there laughing at you and asking you for more, you’re not hurting me.“I’m just making you look stupid. It hurt the next morning but on a principle level and a mindset level, they achieved nothing by doing that.“I think it made me a lot stronger about who I am as a person. headtopics.com

