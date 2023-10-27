Tomorrow is national bring your dog to work day and we’ve never been so excited

Imagine if they were just sat there under your desk eating some treats and being all cute and nice and available for a stress-reducing pet whenever you need it.While many companies in this world simply do not offer the option to being your pooch to work, tomorrow they can remedy this fact by allowing their employees to bring their pooch to work, basically.

The ISPCA has encouraged business owners to let workers bring their doggos in with them to mark national Bring Your Dog To Work Day (June 22).There’ll be dogs in offices, dogs in kitchens, dogs on the streets, and dogs in meetings.This national day of importance isn’t just a gimmick either. It’s already been proven that having your pet in the office is a great way to boost employee morale and productivity.

