Tommy Tiernan and Co-Hosts End Popular Podcast

Tommy Tiernan and his co-hosts Laurita Blewitt and Hector O’hEochagain have decided to end their popular podcast. The trio launched their podcast two-and-a-half years ago and have accumulated over 20 million listens during its lifespan.

They announced the difficult decision as they all wrote their own tribute.

