Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for Lions tour

England fly-half Toby Flood believes Andy Farrell is “big enough” to snub his own son for the British and Irish Lions tour next year. Farrell was announced as Lion's new head coach today and start preparations for the side in December after being given a sabbatical year by the Irish Rugby Football Union. Speaking to LuckyBlock.com, Flood said he thinks James Ryan is in strong contention to become Lions captain without any real obvious choice for the role.

“I don’t know who Farrell will pick as captain, there is no stand-out player at this point in time who has put his hand up,” he said. “There is no obvious candidate like Sam Warburton previously and a lot will depend on the upcoming Six Nations and the Autumn series. The World Cup was not great for the Northern Hemisphere. “We are in a transition phase after the World Cup. I think Andy will look to his own national team and pick an Irish player. Someone like James Ryan who has had great plaudits





