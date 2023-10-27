Toblerone ice cream exists and it’s in a triangle shape and everything

Buy one of the small bars and you’re pretty much good to go but try tucking into one of those giant lads from the airport and you’ll find yourself struggling to get your mouth around its odd, triangular shape.Anyway, Toblerones are delicious – everybody knows this, it doesn’t need to be argued.

So when we heard that Toblerone ice cream existed and that they were even in the classic triangle shape we were delighted.Debs ?New for Summer 2018? Toblerone Ice Cream. I might order 2million of these and keep them just for myself?And although these ice creams sound eerily similar to the delectable almond Magnum ice creams that have been doing the rounds for the past while, the Magnum ice creams aren’t shaped like a triangle, so whatever.

Read more:

Herdotie »

KitKat wafer ice creams exist and we have officially become obsessedKitKat lovers can new rejoice though because the company has just come out with a new creation and it looks glorious. Read more ⮕

Mum whose baby had eczema so bad it caused bleeding found solution on TikTokBooking a doctor’s appointment, she found out that the red patches of skin were actually eczema and Delilah was prescribed steroid cream, but that did not help at all Read more ⮕

Climate change and hybrid-working model will shape the office of the futureThe commercial property market can weather challenges posed by hybrid working and climate change, Cushman & Wakefield report finds Read more ⮕

Who is new Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson?A virtual unknown beyond the shaded verandas and air-conditioned municipal halls of the Deep South, Louisiana congressman Mike Johnson is emblematic of the broader ideological and partisan divides that shape US politics. Read more ⮕

On Tonight's Big Brother: Kerry And Dylan Clash & The Love Triangle Gets MessierWhile everyone is trying to keep morale high, things get a little heated between some of our housemates on Big Brother tonight Read more ⮕