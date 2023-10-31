Tobacco firm ordered to pay manager €40,000 for constructive dismissal

The firm, the Irish arm of Japan Tobacco International, sells the cigarette brands Benson & Hedges and Silk Cut, along with Amber Leaf pouch tobacco and the Logic vape brand. It denied the claims.New Web Summit CEO, air travel to surge next year, and should the lower-earning pay more tax?Better to be spooked by AI than complacent about the impact it will have on our lives

She said her line manager in 2021 called her a “drain” because “there never seemed to be good news” – and said she was told in an early 2021 performance review that she “needed to project a more steady persona”.

She took sick leave for the effects of stress in April 2021 and resumed with a six-week “phased return” to the office at the end of July that year, the WRC was told. The complainant was notified that she was going to be placed on a performance improvement plan in April 2022, the tribunal heard.

“I felt gaslit. I felt as though what I was experiencing wasn’t being recognised, that it wasn’t important,” she said. Appearing for JTI, solicitor Rachel Barry of law firm Arthur Cox argued that Ms McGarry had failed to invoke the company grievance process and so could not claim to have been constructively dismissed.In its decision, the Workplace Relations Commission found that the April 2022 letter “clearly raised grievances” which should have been escalated beyond line management and the PIP process, but “were not properly responded to or addressed”.

“Ms Crotty said that she didn’t think the complainant engaged in the PIP. I am satisfied that the complainant’s letter of 25 April gives context as to why this was the case,” Ms Turner wrote.

