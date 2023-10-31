Tobacco firm ordered to pay €40k for unfair dismissal

Ms McGarry’s barrister Cillian McGovern BL, who appeared instructed by solicitor Barry Crushell, said his client had suffered"significant stress and anxiety" as a result of cutbacks in her area of work during a global restructuring plan in 2019 – leading to"burnout".
"I went to my GP in February with the hope that … it’d be a simple fix because I didn’t want not to cope. I didn’t want to go out sick. I didn’t want to put pressure on the rest of the team. I didn’t want to be not steady. I didn’t want to be a failure," Ms McGarry said.
Ms McGarry said she was"floored" when she was presented with an annual review for 2021 calling her an"inconsistent player" and rating her as"needs improvement" by a new line manager, Rebeca Crotty, in January 2022.
Ms McGarry said her concerns with the review document that led to the PIP were"quashed" by management and she had to"put my head down and keep going". She gave three months’ notice at the start of June 2022 and left at the end of that period, the tribunal heard.
Adjudicator Kara Turner wrote that she accepted Ms McGarry’s evidence that the letter was a"cry for help" and noted evidence that the complainant had been"upset" at two subsequent meetings.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕