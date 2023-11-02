Titanic's first-class dinner menu due to fetch €69,000

The dinner - including oysters, tornados of beef, spring lamb and mallard duck - was served on the evening of 11 April 1912 after the liner left Cobh, Co Cork, for New York during its fateful maiden voyage.

More than 1,500 passengers and crew died when the Titanic struck an iceberg on the evening of 14 April and sank the following day. The 16cms x 11cms menu bears an embossed red White Star Line burgee and would have originally shown gilt lettering depicting the initials OSNC (Ocean Steamship Navigation Company) alongside the lettering RMS Titanic.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said:"The latter shows signs of water immersion having been partially erased, the reverse of the menu also clearly displays further evidence of this. "This would point to the menu having been subjected to the icy North Atlantic waters on the morning of 15 April either having left the ship with a survivor who was exposed to those cold sea waters or recovered on the person of one of those lost.

"Having spoken to the leading collectors of Titanic memorabilia globally and consulted with numerous museums with Titanic collections we can find no other surviving examples of a First-Class 11 April dinner menu.Among the first class passengers onboard the Titanic was multi-millionaire John Jacob Astor, millionaire Benjamin Guggenheim, Cosmo and Duff Gordon and socialite Molly Brown.

The menu was discovered in a photo album from the 1960s after the passing of the late Len Stephenson by his daughter and son-in-law.

