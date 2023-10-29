‘Tis the season! We’ve found the perfect €85 gift for mums and their babies

And for plenty of us, the festive season is a real highlight of the year – seeing family and friends again; receiving and giving presents; eating, and drinking, and being merry. Not to mention having the time to relax and lounge by the fire.

However (and while all of the above is a lot of fun), at this time of year it’s easy to lose sight of some of the most important things in life such as health and true happiness. Many women in countries such as Somalia are in need of adequate healthcare for themselves and for their babies. Tragically, one in 12 women dies from pregnancy-related causes while one in seven children dies before the age of five.

It’s a devastating scenario that these women and babies cannot escape due to ongoing conflict and the destruction of healthcare and infrastructure that comes with it.costs €85: for that you are giving a mum a safer pregnancy – one that will be attended by a midwife who can recognise potential complications before they become fatal, helping to make labour a safer, less scary, and more comfortable experience. headtopics.com

So don’t forget to put a little extra love into your Christmas this year; with Trócaire you can help mums and their babas see through the fear of childbirth with a healthy pregnancy, birthing experience, and safe aftermath… the very epitome of the perfect gift.

Join our Close Friends group on Instagram for your chance to WIN a year's Disney+ subscription and a SmartTV

