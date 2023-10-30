Tipperary SHC final replay: Kiladangan hold their nerve in tense finish against Thurles Sarsfields

Kildangan’s Sean Hayes in action against Thurles Sarsfields' Ronan Maher in Semple Stadium during the Tipperary SHC final replay. Photograph: Ken Sutton/InphoKiladangan were crowned Tipperary senior hurling champions for the second time in four years following an epic final replay over Thurles Sarsfields at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday.
Kildangan's Andy Loughnane in action against Thurles Sarsfields Paul Maher. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho Kiladangan roared into the game after half-time with Willie Connors landing two long-range scores and Sean Hayes and Billy Seymour both on target as they opened a 0-14 to 1-9 lead.
The game looked to be moving away from Kiladangan, but they found more in reserve with Billy Seymour, Declan McGrath, and Connors on target before Paul Flynn got his first point to see them lead again on 55 minutes.Aidan McCormack levelled before a delicious pass from Declan McGrath played in Sean Hayes for a 57th-minute goal and a three-point lead for Kiladangan.
