Tinder creeping at work has officially got a WHOLE lot easier

Yep, Tinder has launched the best feature to date for those long office hours. Welcome Tinder for your desktop.

The desktop version basically works the same as your phone, leaving you swipe, chat and gawk at all the potential suitors without the fear of your boss lurking over your shoulder. Success. The new feature is currently available in Ireland and I think it will make those long winter days a whole lot easier. The images also appear waaaay bigger than on your phone, making it a serious plus when vetting the talent.

