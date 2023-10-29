Tina Kellegher on why she left Fair City, The Snapper legacy and Colm Meaney

Tina Kellegher has told how people still call her Sharon in the street - three decades after her role in the cult classic The Snapper. The Cavan-born star played pregnant teen Sharon Curley in the 1993 film of Roddy Doyle’s book, a role that launched her acting career.

The movie - adapted from one of Roddy Doyle's Barrystown trilogy - travelled Stateside and all across Europe despite initial reservations from director Stephen Frears.

The controversial opening scene of The Snapper shows a drunken Sharon having sex with her older neighbour outside a nightclub - raising questions about consent.She said: “I didn’t enjoy doing the scene on the bonnet at all, you just do it, you don’t look forward to it but you have to do it as truthfully as you can. There were no intimacy coaches back then. I’m delighted that I don’t have to worry about things like intimacy coordinators these days. headtopics.com

“He’s in Spain, we don’t see each other consistently but we get on great.” Mum to 19-year-old Michael and 16-year-old Brian, the devoted mum married locations manager Gordon Wycherley in 1997. Opening up on home life in Mullingar, the Ballykissangel star said she prioritised motherhood over landing big roles. She said: “I met Gordon doing Comedy of Errors in the Abbey when I was acting opposite his brother Don and I was smitten straight away.

Tina said her two-year stint as dodgy publican and moneylender Ger on Fair City was enjoyable - but the commute from Mullingar to Donnybrook took its toll.