TikTok Star Eric Roberts Talks About His Journey into Media

Eric Roberts , a TikTok, Instagram , and Netflix sensation, left his full-time job to focus on being a content creator . He feels lucky not to receive hate and trolling on social media . He is grateful to Virgin Media for giving social media influencers a chance to work on TV.

Eric Roberts Tiktok Instagram Netflix Media Content Creator Social Media Hate Trolling Virgin Media TV

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roy Foster: Waterford is rightly celebrating the legacy of Arnold Marsh and Hilda RobertsMarsh and Roberts both left their mark on Newtown, a school with a liberal and imaginative approach to education

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Hives, Fight Like Apes, Eric Cantona and all of this week's biggest gigsWe look ahead to all of the must-see gigs taking place across Ireland in the week ahead

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

‘It just came out’: Eric Cantona reveals inspiration for 1995 seagulls commentFormer Manchester United star says his near-30-year silence on subject has been his revenge on the press

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

What We Know About The Idaho Murders, Zara McDermott's TikTok Fascination & New DocumentaryWhat We Know About The Idaho Murders, Zara McDermott's TikTok Fascination & New Documentary airing on BBC Three

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Vet's stark warning over TikTok trend where owners trick dogs with lemon slicesDr Anna Foreman is concerned about owners causing their dogs distress for social media as TikTok videos may be amusing for them, but not for their pets

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

George Russell filmed in toilet at Australian GP as TikTok influencers slammedTikTok-famous brothers Archie and Miles Shepherd, better known as the 'Shepmates', have been slammed for uploading a video of F1 driver George Russell using a urinal

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »